Marquette, IVCC educator reflects on Kennedy assassination of 60 years ago

Heinz-Dietrich Suppan knows his history and enjoys sharing his views of it with others, especially when there is a milestone coming up.

Suppan, who retired two years ago after 38 years teaching history and German at Marquette Academy in Ottawa, is now an adjunct professor at Illinois Valley Community College and is the author of multiple books on historic events, this week shared with MA students his memories and experiences regarding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The discussion marked the 60th anniversary of that world-changing event, when Lee Harvey Oswald gunned down the young 35th president in his motorcade in Dallas, Texas on Nov. 22, 1963.

“I remember that day like it was yesterday,” Suppan told the class. “You’re not old enough to remember 9/11, but your parents do and they could probably tell you where they were and what they were doing when that happened in New York City. That’s the way it is for those of us old enough to remember that day in Dallas in 1963. It was a day that will stay with us forever.”

In the fall of 1963, Suppan was 22 years old, had just been discharged from the military and was in Dallas just weeks before the assassination. Even then, the city was abuzz with activity in anticipation of the politically-motivated visit by Kennedy and Texas-born Vice President Lyndon Johnson.

Suppan made it home to Springfield, Illinois and eventually took a job at a bank while waiting to enroll in college. While running errands on Nov. 22, he was leaving a bank when a man entered and asked, “Did anyone hear that the President has been shot?”

“I thought it was a joke at first,” Suppan said, “but at the next store I went to, the guy had the radio blaring the song ‘Sherry’ by Frankie Valley and the Four Seasons, so I asked him if he’d heard that and he said, “What?’ At the next store I went to, I could see it on their faces there was something wrong. A lady told me the President had been shot, but he’s still alive.

“When I got back to the bank, they had a TV rolled into the lobby. A short time later, it came over the loudspeaker that Kennedy had been shot, had been given last rites and had died. It was like a dark cloud rolled over everything. It was all so surreal.”

The instructor related how slowly information came out at first, about the arrest of Oswald, how Oswald himself was gunned down by Jack Rudy on the following Sunday and how the Warren Commission found that Oswald had acted alone.

His sense of history led him to collected newspapers from around that date – with huge headlines declaring “PRESIDENT ASSASSINATED” and “OUR PRESIDENT IS DEAD” – that he shared with the classes.

Suppan, who also outlined the similarities between the assassinations of Kennedy and Abraham Lincoln, acknowledges the plethora of conspiracy theories surrounding Kennedy’s death, but to what he believes, he said “the jury’s still out.”

“If you talk to 10 different people, you’d get 10 different answers about what really happened that day. When the Warren Report came out, that was it. I thought ‘that’s the official answer, who am I to question it?,’ but the rumors kept growing, about the things like Sam Giancana and the Mafia putting a hit out on him, that Oswald was a hit man for the Cubans or something like that. There were all kinds of possible things talked about.

“I know there are a lot of documents that have been released and are supposed to be released soon and now there are a lot of people talking about it now, but I’m sure there will be a lot of things we’ll never know.”

Suppan is the author of four books: “Marking Time: The Radium Girls of Ottawa” regarding employees of the infamous Radium Dial clock factory; “The Ottawa Rescue Case,” the story of escaped slave Jim Gray, his legal battles and the Underground Railroad of the 1800s; “Remember Indian Creek! In the Shadow of the Black Hawk War” about the massacre of settlers in northern Illinois in 1832, and “Pana: The Crossroads of Crisis” on the battles between big business and workers trying to establish unions in the early 1900s.