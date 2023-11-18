November 18, 2023
2023 BCR Boys Cross Country Team

By Kevin Hieronymus
Bureau Valley’s Adrian Gallardo sprints for the finish in the 50th Amboy Columbus Day Cross Country Invite Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.

Bureau Valley’s Adrian Gallardo sprints for the finish in the 50th Amboy Columbus Day Cross Country Invite Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. He is one of five runners named to the 2023 All-BCR Boys Cross Country Team. (Alex T. Paschal)

Adrian Gallardo (Bureau Valley, so.): The Storm sophomore qualified for sectional by placing 31st in the Bureau Valley Regional with a time of 18:34. He placed 76th (19:07) at the Oregon Sectional. Along the way, he finished 23rd (18:55.36) in Princeton’s Gary Coates Invitational and 25th (19:03.78) in the Three Rivers Conference Meet.

Greyson Marincic (St. Bede, jr.): The St. Bede junior made a successful debut in the Tri-County Conference Meet, placing 8th (20:33.92). He finished 20th (20:42.9) at the Seneca regional.

Greyson Marincic (submitted photo/St. Bede Academy)

Eri Martinez-Prado (Hall, jr.): The Hall junior qualified for sectional out of the Seneca Regional, placing 15th (19:41.4). He finished 122nd (21:32) at the Oregon Sectional and was 22nd (18:54.61) in the Three Rivers Meet.

Maddox Moore (Bureau Valley, so.): Moore placed 36th in the Storm’s own regional with a time of 18:41. He also finished 36th (20:03) in the Three Rivers Meet and 65th (18:19) in the Amboy Invite.

Augustus Swanson (Princeton, so.): Swanson had a solid sophomore season, advancing out of the Seneca Regional with an eighth-place finish (18:38.8). He placed 32nd (17:48.58) at the Oregon Sectional. Swanson was sixth (16:47) at the Coates Invitational and 15th (18:17.12) at the Three Rivers Meet.

