2023 BCR Boys Cross Country Team

Adrian Gallardo (Bureau Valley, so.): The Storm sophomore qualified for sectional by placing 31st in the Bureau Valley Regional with a time of 18:34. He placed 76th (19:07) at the Oregon Sectional. Along the way, he finished 23rd (18:55.36) in Princeton’s Gary Coates Invitational and 25th (19:03.78) in the Three Rivers Conference Meet.
Greyson Marincic (St. Bede, jr.): The St. Bede junior made a successful debut in the Tri-County Conference Meet, placing 8th (20:33.92). He finished 20th (20:42.9) at the Seneca regional.
Eri Martinez-Prado (Hall, jr.): The Hall junior qualified for sectional out of the Seneca Regional, placing 15th (19:41.4). He finished 122nd (21:32) at the Oregon Sectional and was 22nd (18:54.61) in the Three Rivers Meet.
Maddox Moore (Bureau Valley, so.): Moore placed 36th in the Storm’s own regional with a time of 18:41. He also finished 36th (20:03) in the Three Rivers Meet and 65th (18:19) in the Amboy Invite.
Augustus Swanson (Princeton, so.): Swanson had a solid sophomore season, advancing out of the Seneca Regional with an eighth-place finish (18:38.8). He placed 32nd (17:48.58) at the Oregon Sectional. Swanson was sixth (16:47) at the Coates Invitational and 15th (18:17.12) at the Three Rivers Meet.