Story of Ottawa’s Company C to be told at museum lecture

David Mumper, a renowned local historian, will present the story of Ottawa’s Company C of the Third Illinois Regiment National Guard at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum.

Mumper’s presentation is part of the Local History Lecture Series hosted by the museum, 1100 Canal St.

Admission is $5 for the public or $4 for museum members. Since seating is limited, reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling the museum at 815-431-9353 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Company C was formed in 1877 and saw service at National Guard occasions, quelling labor strikes and prison riots, as well as assisting with natural disasters. The company saw combat action as part of the U.S. 129th Regiment in World War I where it suffered many casualties in the Meuse–Argonne offensive in 1918. Company C was broken up and dispersed among other National Guard units in 1942.

Also discussed will be the history of the four National Guard Armory buildings that stood for years next to Ottawa High School.

The final lecture of this year’s series will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17. It will feature Mollie Perrot, the executive director of the museum, who will present “Magnificent Mansions of the Past: Ottawa Avenue and Beyond.”