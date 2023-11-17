Princeton Rotary names Michael Stutzke as club’s Rotarian of the Year

The Princeton Rotary Club recently honored Michael Stutzke as Rotarian of the Year at its annual auction Saturday, Nov. 11. The award is given to a Rotarian who exhibits service above self and promotes Rotary through their involvement and action.

“(Stutzke) has made significant contributions to Rotary and the community in the form of leadership and in the advancement of ideas and service,” a news release read. “Through his Rotary service, he has made the community a better place to live and work.”

Stutzke worked as an educator and athletic director for 22 years. He is also a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and civic leader.

Stutzke also created the Princeton Rotary Club ShrimpFest.

“(Stutzke) has a vision for the Princeton club,” a news release read. “He had an idea that, for our area of the country, seemed a little far-fetched, unusual, and downright strange. When you live in the heart of the Midwest, most local community celebrations have rib-eyes, pork chops or corn on the menu.”

The festival’s proceeds have been used to benefit Princeton High Schools students through scholarships as he believes every student should be afforded the opportunity to achieve a college or vocational degree.