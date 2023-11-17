Ottawa drive-by shooting trial will wait until 2024

An Ottawa man charged in a drive-by shooting outside La Salle County’s downtown courthouse will not stand trial this year. Anthony Brito has switched lawyers and awaits proceedings in 2024.

Brito, 30, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court for what was supposed to be a motions hearing on four felony charges led by attempted first-degree murder. The Class X felony carries an extended sentence of 26 to 50 years, with no possibility of probation, because Brito is alleged to have used a firearm.

Brito was awaiting trial on Nov. 27. However, Chicago defense attorney entered his appearance and asked for more time to prepare for trial. Brito will next appear Jan. 25 for a status hearing.

Brito was quickly developed as a suspect in the drive-by shooting Sept. 12 at La Salle and Main streets in Ottawa, near the downtown courthouse. There, a driver reported multiple shots fired into his windshield – five shell casings were found at the scene – by a gun-wielding motorist who pulled alongside him. No occupants were injured, Ottawa police confirmed.

Brito was arrested the following day after a short-lived, but armed, standoff in the 1500 block of Scott Street in Ottawa. While the controlling charge is attempted first-degree murder, Brito also faces lesser, but still serious, counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and witness harassment.

Brito was initially ordered held on $5 million. Days later, the SAFE-T Act made Illinois a no-cash bail state and Brito asked to be released from La Salle County Jail. Prosecutors successfully argued Brito was a risk to the public and Brito remains in county custody.