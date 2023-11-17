November 17, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsNewsletterGames/PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Heartland Bank and Trust donates $2,500 to Second Story Teen Center

Bank also has a limited supply of 2024 Second Story Teen Center calendars

By Shaw Local News Network
Midland States Bank’s Assistant Vice President and Retail Banking Manager, Sara Hudson, presented a donation of $2,500 to Jeff and Dana VanAutreve of Princeton’s Second Story Teen Center.

Heartland Bank and Trust’s Assistant Vice President and Retail Banking Manager, Sara Hudson, presented a donation of $2,500 to Jeff and Dana VanAutreve of Princeton’s Second Story Teen Center. (Photo provided by Don Schiff)

Heartland Bank and Trust Company’s Assistant Vice President and Retail Banking Manager, Sara Hudson, presented a donation of $2,500 to Princeton’s Second Story Teen Center.

Aside from the donation, the bank also has a limited supply of 2024 Second Story Teen Center calendars available for $10. The calendars showcase pictures of teen members enjoying various activities offered at the center.

Second Story is a volunteer-led nonprofit organization that provides resources and after school programs for kids in grades 6-12. Participants also have access to a well stocked food and clothing youth pantry. There is no charge to the kids.

Second Story was started in 2009 by Owners Dana and Jeff VanAutreve because of the rate of young suicides as a place for youth to hang out and be safe.