34 Quilts of Valor presented to veterans in Streator

Thirty four Quilts of Valor were presented to veterans Sunday at two ceremonies at Holy Trinity Church Fellowship Hall in Streator.

These quilts are made and distributed by local volunteers.

The national Quilts of Valor organization was founded in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, who had a dream where a soldier who was distressed was comforted by a quilt. From there, she set up efforts to enlist volunteers to create quilts. The effort grew nationally and to date more than 362,000 quilts have been given to veterans.