Illinois Society of Professional Engineers offers scholarship to local students

High School seniors looking for ways to help finance their college engineering education may apply for a scholarship from the Rock River Chapter of the Illinois Society of Professional Engineers.

The deadline to submit an application is Jan. 19. Applications are available from high school guidance counselors of public and private high schools in the Rock River Chapter area including Bureau, Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties.

Applications are judged from national test scores, essays, transcripts and extracurricular activities. Scholarships are only available for students attending an accredited engineering program.

In the 2023-24 cycle, the Rock River Chapter will award at least one scholarship of $1,000. Last year the chapter presented nine scholarships.

Local scholarships are made possible by the Rock River Chapter throughout its annual scholarship fundraisers. For information, contact Erik Larson at 815-284-3381.