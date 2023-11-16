November 15, 2023
Girls basketball: Princeton Holiday Tournament update, Wednesday, Nov. 15

By Kevin Hieronymus
Putnam County's Ava Hatton runs in the lane to score between Mendota's Ryleigh Sondgeroth and teammate Grace Wasmer during the Princeton High School Lady Tigers Holiday Tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023 in Prouty Gym.

Putnam County's Ava Hatton runs in the lane to score between Mendota's Ryleigh Sondgeroth and teammate Grace Wasmer during the Princeton High School Holiday Tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023 in Prouty Gym. PC advanced to the Gold Pool to battle Princeton and E-P for the championship. (Scott Anderson)

Here’s a look at this week’s Princeton Holiday Tournament

BLUE POOL: Princeton 2-0, Stark County 1-1, Streator 0-2

GRAY POOL: E-P 2-0, Bureau Valley 1-1, Henry 0-2

WHITE POOL: Putnam County 2-0, Midland 1-1, Mendota 0-2

*The teams are re-pooled after the first three nights based on standings of the original pools

Princeton is the defending champion

Monday’s games

Midland 34, Mendota 24

Bureau Valley 46, Henry 23

Princeton 55, Stark County 30

Tuesday’s games

PC 46, Mendota 13

E-P 40, Henry 11

Princeton 57, Streator 13

Wednesday’s games

PC 46, Midland 30

E-P 64, Bureau Valley 39

Stark County 39, Streato 36

GOLD POOL (CHAMPIONSHIP): Princeton, E-P, Putnam County

SILVER POOL (4TH PLACE): Stark County, Bureau Valley, Midland

BRONZE POOL (7TH PLACE): Streator, Henry, Mendota,

Thursday’s games

Streator vs. Mendota, 5 p.m.

Stark County vs. Midland, 6:30 p.m.

Princeton vs. PC, 8 p.m.

Friday’s games

Mendota vs. Henry, 5 p.m.

Midland vs. Bureau Valley, 6:30 p.m.

PC vs. E-P, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Henry vs. Streator, 4 p.m.

Bureau Valley vs. Stark County, 5:30 p.m.

E-P vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.

F/S Tournament

BUREAU VALLEY POOL: Bureau Valley 2-0, E-P 1-1, Princeton 1-1, Mendota 0-2

PUTNAM COUNTY POOL: Midland 3-0, PC 2-1, Streator 1-2, Ottawa freshmen 0-3

Monday’s results

Princeton 27, Mendota 5

Bureau Valley 38, E-P 35

Midland 43, Streator 14

PC 10, Ottawa freshmen 8

Tuesday’s games

AT BV: E-P 43, Princeton 16; BV 30, Mendota 12

AT PC: Streator 18, Ottawa freshmen 11; Midland 42, PC 9

Wednesday’s games

AT PC: Midland 42, Ottawa freshmen 19; PC 22, Streator 18

Thursday’s games

AT BV: E-P vs. Mendota, 5:30 p.m.; BV vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games (at Princeton)

7TH PLACE - 4th place BV Pool vs. 4th place PC Pool, 9 a.m.

5TH PLACE - 3rd place BV Pool vs. 3rd place PC Pool, 10:30 a.m.

3RD PLACE - 2nd place BV Pool vs. 2nd place PC Pool, noon

1ST PLACE - 1st place BV Pool vs. 1st place PC Pool, 1:30 p.m.