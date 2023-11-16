Girls basketball: Princeton Holiday Tournament update, Wednesday, Nov. 15

Here’s a look at this week’s Princeton Holiday Tournament
BLUE POOL: Princeton 2-0, Stark County 1-1, Streator 0-2
GRAY POOL: E-P 2-0, Bureau Valley 1-1, Henry 0-2
WHITE POOL: Putnam County 2-0, Midland 1-1, Mendota 0-2
*The teams are re-pooled after the first three nights based on standings of the original pools
Princeton is the defending champion
Monday’s games
Midland 34, Mendota 24
Bureau Valley 46, Henry 23
Princeton 55, Stark County 30
Tuesday’s games
PC 46, Mendota 13
E-P 40, Henry 11
Princeton 57, Streator 13
Wednesday’s games
PC 46, Midland 30
E-P 64, Bureau Valley 39
Stark County 39, Streato 36
GOLD POOL (CHAMPIONSHIP): Princeton, E-P, Putnam County
SILVER POOL (4TH PLACE): Stark County, Bureau Valley, Midland
BRONZE POOL (7TH PLACE): Streator, Henry, Mendota,
Thursday’s games
Streator vs. Mendota, 5 p.m.
Stark County vs. Midland, 6:30 p.m.
Princeton vs. PC, 8 p.m.
Friday’s games
Mendota vs. Henry, 5 p.m.
Midland vs. Bureau Valley, 6:30 p.m.
PC vs. E-P, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Henry vs. Streator, 4 p.m.
Bureau Valley vs. Stark County, 5:30 p.m.
E-P vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.
F/S Tournament
BUREAU VALLEY POOL: Bureau Valley 2-0, E-P 1-1, Princeton 1-1, Mendota 0-2
PUTNAM COUNTY POOL: Midland 3-0, PC 2-1, Streator 1-2, Ottawa freshmen 0-3
Monday’s results
Princeton 27, Mendota 5
Bureau Valley 38, E-P 35
Midland 43, Streator 14
PC 10, Ottawa freshmen 8
Tuesday’s games
AT BV: E-P 43, Princeton 16; BV 30, Mendota 12
AT PC: Streator 18, Ottawa freshmen 11; Midland 42, PC 9
Wednesday’s games
AT PC: Midland 42, Ottawa freshmen 19; PC 22, Streator 18
Thursday’s games
AT BV: E-P vs. Mendota, 5:30 p.m.; BV vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s games (at Princeton)
7TH PLACE - 4th place BV Pool vs. 4th place PC Pool, 9 a.m.
5TH PLACE - 3rd place BV Pool vs. 3rd place PC Pool, 10:30 a.m.
3RD PLACE - 2nd place BV Pool vs. 2nd place PC Pool, noon
1ST PLACE - 1st place BV Pool vs. 1st place PC Pool, 1:30 p.m.