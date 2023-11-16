Blue & Red Christmas program in Peru begins holiday shopping season

As of Monday, 82 children and 33 families will be receiving Christmas gifts through Peru’s Blue & Red Christmas for Kids program.

Police Chief Sarah Raymond said police officers, their spouses, city workers and community members came out to lend a hand during a Monday night shopping trip at Walmart.

“It went really well,” she said. “We had several volunteers that helped out...we shopped for about 45 of the kids.”

They will be shopping Monday, Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. at Target in Peru. Raymond said anyone who wishes to volunteer and meet them at the door.

The Christmas program was established in 2013 by the Peru police and fire departments. It donates more than gifts to children in need. They provide personalized gifts for each child and family, including clothing and toys.

“It’s important to me for the community are taken care of,” Raymond said. “That’s part of the reason I got a job that’s so community oriented and helping kids is such a huge thing. So, if we are able to do that through this– then I’ll gladly do it every single time.”

Last year, the program assisted 130 children and 45 different families.

The gifts will be wrapped in early December. They will be delivered to children on Dec. 21. and dropped on the family’s doorsteps by Santa. He is escorted by police officers and firefighters.

Raymond said the department receives the names of children and families through the schools and Head Start program.

Anyone who is interested in donating to the program can make a check out to the Blue & Red Christmas for Kids or the Peru Police Department. Donations can be dropped off at the police department.

Those looking for assistance during the holiday season can contact Chief Sarah Raymond at 815-223-2151 or email sraymond@perupolice.org