Seneca, Serena and Fieldcrest girls hoops improve to 2-0: The Times area roundup for Nov. 14, 2023

Girls basketball
Seneca 50, Hall 21: At the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament in Seneca on Tuesday, the Fighting Irish led the Red Devils 15-11 after one quarter and 21-15 at halftime before a momentum changing 19-4 third quarter advantage.
Alyssa Zellers paced Seneca with 14 points, followed by Evelyn O’Connor with 11 and Tess Krull with seven.
Serena 52, Herscher 13: At the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament in Seneca, the Huskers improved to 2-0 after the victory over the Tigers.
Jenna Setchell (three assists, three steals) and Makayla McNally (five rebounds, four steals) each scored 15 points to lead Serena. Gwyneth O’Connell added 11 points, Macy Mahler (two assists) had five points and Paisley Twait (three rebounds, two steals, six assists) had four points.
Ottawa 52, Prairie Central 14: At the Prairie Central/Pontiac Turkey Tip-Off Tournament in Fairbury, the Pirates evened their record to 1-1 with the win over the Hawks.
Marquette Academy 62, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 39: At the Integrated Seeds Lady Falcon Classic in Flanagan, the Crusaders improved to 1-1 while the Falcons dropped to 0-2.
Marquette was led by 20 points, five assists and four steals from Kaitlyn Davis. Avery Durdan (12 points, 12 rebounds) and Lilly Craig (10 points, 10 rebounds) both posted double-doubles, while Keely Nelson added 10 points and six rebounds.
Princeton 57, Streator 13: At the Princeton Holiday Tournament, the Bulldogs opened their season with a loss to the host Tigresses.
Maiya Lansford, Ava Gwaltney, Leah Krohe, Shantell Morton, Maddie Wahl and Mina James each scored a basket for Streator.
Fieldcrest 54, Normal Community JV 23: At the Integrated Seeds Lady Falcon Classic in Flanagan, the Knights picked up their second straight win to begin the season.
Kaitlin White paced Fieldcrest (2-0) with 16 points, while Aliah Celis added 12.
La Salle-Peru 66, Sandwich 35: At the Tim Hunes Breakout Tournament in Somonauk, the Indians fell to 1-1 on the season after the loss to the Cavaliers.
Kayden Corneils led Sandwich with 12 points with Hannah Treptow adding 11.
Plano 45, Somonauk-Leland 22: At the Tim Hunes Breakout Tournament in Somonauk, the hosts dropped to 0-2 after the loss to the Reapers.
Haley McCoy had 11 points and three steals for the Bobcats, while Kennedy Barshinger added six points, six rebounds and three steals.
IMSA 39, Earlville 29: At the IMSA Tournament, the Red Raiders dropped to 0-2 on the season with the loss to the host Titans.
Madyson Olson led Earlville with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Ryleigh Dixon added five points and eight rebounds.
Boys bowling
Sycamore 3,688, Ottawa 2,670: At Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb, the Pirates fell to the Spartans in the Interstate 8 Conference match.
Ottawa was led by Will Znaniecki’s 535 series, which included a 202 high game. Evan Spencer added a 533 series and a high game of 225.
Boys JV bowling
Ottawa 2,238, Sycamore 2,225: At Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb, the Corsairs topped the Spartans in the Interstate 8 Conference match.
Gabe Zeglis posted a 406 series for Ottawa, while Cash Fowler rolled a high game of 155.
Sophomore girls basketball
Ottawa 37, St. Bede Academy 21: At the St. Bede Tournament, the Corsairs — behind a game-high 14 points from Sophia Falaney — earned their first win of the season after topping the Bruins.