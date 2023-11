A cement truck overturned on Route 251 near the U.S. 6 interchange in Peru, closing both lanes of the highway.

The cement truck was carrying nine yards of cement onboard.

Emergency crews are working on cleaning up the area and towing the overturned vehicle.

Routes 351 in La Salle and 89 in Spring Valley are nearby detours across the Illinois River.

Shaw Local News Network will have more information as it becomes available.