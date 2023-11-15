Community Thanksgiving Service set Nov. 19 in Ottawa

The community is invited to a Community Thanksgiving Service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at Christ Episcopal Church on the southeast corner of Lafayette and Columbus streets in Ottawa.

The service features a community choir, readings and prayers from sacred traditions, songs and a reflection on the transformative power of gratitude.

A free will offering will be accepted for the Ottawa Community Food Basket; nonperishable food items also will be accepted.

This third annual event is sponsored by Christ Episcopal Church, Epworth United Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church, One River Zen Buddhist Temple, Open Table United Church of Christ and Trinity Lutheran Church.