Bureau County Grand Jury: Nov. 15, 2023

The following cases were considered by the Bureau County grand jury on Monday.
Zachary Jade Lazrine, 39, Thorton, CO was indicted for the Class 3 Felony offense of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and the Class 4 Felony offense of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is accused of possessing less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine and also carrying an uncased loaded revolver in a vehicle at a time when he had neither a valid license under the Firearm Concealed Carry Act nor a valid Firearm Owners Identification Card. A trooper from the Illinois State Police testified before the grand jury. The defendant is in custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department with pretrial release having been denied.
Regalado K. Aspuria, 66, Alderpoint, CA was indicted for the Class X Felony offense of unlawful possession with the intent to deliver cannabis. He is accused of possessing more than 5,000 grams of a substance containing cannabis with the intent to deliver. A trooper from the Illinois State Police testified before the grand jury. The defendant is currently on pretrial release.
Alexeis Travieso Corrales, 47, Commerce City, CO was indicted for the Class 3 Felony offense of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He is accused of possessing a firearm when he is a convicted felon. A trooper from the Illinois State Police testified before the grand jury. The defendant is currently on pretrial release.
Donavan M. Cotton, 21, Spring Valley, was indicted for the Class X Felony offenses of attempt first degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. He is accused of performing a substantial step towards the commission of first degree murder in that he shot the victim in the chest with a firearm and is further accused in committing a battery causing injury to the victim by shooting the victim in the chest with a firearm. Chief Adam Curran of the Spring Valley Police Department testified before the grand jury. The defendant is in custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department with pretrial release having been denied.
Adam H. Sheikh, 30, Coal City, was indicted for the Class 2 Felony offense of aggravated battery. He is accused of making physical contact of an insulting and provoking nature to a Princeton Police Officer, knowing the officer to be a peace officer performing his official duties, in that he spit on the officer. The Princeton Police Officer testified before the grand jury. The defendant is currently on pretrial release.
These indictments were presented to the grand jury by Bureau County State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick and First Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Anderson. The indictments were returned before judges Geno Caffarini and James Andreoni.
These indictments are accusations against the defendants. They are presumed innocent until proven guilty.