4-H holiday workshop set Dec. 10 in Ottawa

A 4-H holiday workshop is scheduled 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10, at the La Salle County University of Illinois Extension office located at 1689 N. 31st Road, Ottawa.

Youth ages 8 to 18 will make five hand-crafted holiday gifts, participate in a wrapping and card-making station along with some holiday photo booth fun, refreshments and a take-home treat. Youth wishing to participate may register at https://4h.zsuite.org/external-event-registration/24383. A fee of $15 will include all supplies, refreshments, food and fun activities.

To learn more about La Salle County 4-H opportunities call University of Illinois Extension, LaSalle County 815-433-0707 or email Toni Pienta at fusinatt@illinois.edu.

The mission of University of Illinois Extension is to provide practical education to help people, businesses and communities solve problems, develop skills and build a better future. University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. Go to https://extension.illinois.edu/blmp If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, indicate when registering or contact the extension office.