4-H Cloverbuds to make holiday crafts Nov. 18 in Ottawa

Youth ages 5 to 7 will be creating five hand-crafted gift-giving crafts along with wrapping and holiday card making. In addition to craft making, youth will enjoy games, refreshments, holiday photo booth fun and a take-home treat.

This event is scheduled 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 18, at the La Salle County University of Illinois Extension office at 1689 N. 31st Road, Ottawa. Youth wishing to participate may register at https://4h.zsuite.org/external-event-registration/24026. A fee of $15 will include all supplies to create five crafts, wrapping and card-making supplies along with food and additional fun.

To learn more about La Salle County 4-H opportunities call University of Illinois Extension, La Salle County at 815-433-0707 or email Toni Pienta at fusinatt@illinois.edu.