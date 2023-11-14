Seneca High School names October 2023 students of the month

The following students were selected by the Seneca High School teachers and staff as the October 2023 students of the month.

Student of the month

Gracie Steffes (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Gracie Steffes is the daughter of Emiley and Jason Steffes, of Mazon. Steffes plans to attend college and major in physical education. She is active in cross country, track, FCA, FCCLA, FFA, TRUST, Student Ambassadors and National Honor Society.

Role model of the month

Kenny Dagget (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Kenneth Daggett is the son of Kathy and Todd Dagget, of Morris. He plans to attend college and earn a degree in biology. He is active in baseball, basketball, NHS, FFA and Student Ambassadors.

Irish Pride Student of the Month

Jeremy Gagnon (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Jeremy Gagnon is the son of Sarah Adams, of Seneca. He plans to become a firefighter and a welder. He is involved in chess, wrestling and scholastic bowl.

Rookie of the Month

Emmelyn Blakley (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Emmelyn Blakley is the daughter of Lori and Chris Blakley, of Seneca. She is undecided about her plans after high school. She is active in volleyball and choir. Emmelyn is a twin and has an older sister.