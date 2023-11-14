Ottawa girls drop hoops opener to Mahomet-Seymour : The Times area roundup for Nov. 13, 2023

Girls basketball
Mahomet-Seymour 61, Ottawa 52: At the Prairie Central/Pontiac Turkey Tip-Off Tournament in Fairbury, the Pirates fell short against the Bulldogs in their season opener.
Mary Stisser led Ottawa with 19 points with Ella Schmitz adding 11 and Skylar Doresy 10.
Seneca 44, Herscher 23: At the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament in Seneca, the Fighting Irish led the Tigers 11-4 after one quarter, 20-6 at halftime and 34-19 heading to the fourth in the season-opening victory.
Alyssa Zellers popped in a game-best 14 points, including four 3-pointers, to pace Seneca. Lainie Olson added 12 points, nine in the first quarter, while Tessa Krull had seven points and Evelyn O’Connor six.
Serena 55, Hall 34: At the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament in Seneca, the Huskers posted balanced scoring in opening the season with the win over the Red Devils.
Paisley Twait led Serena with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. MaKayla McNally had 12 points, five rebounds and two steals, Jenna Setchell 10 points, and Gwyneth O’Connell nine points and four rebounds.
Sandwich 48, Somonauk-Leland 36: At the Tim Hunes Breakout Tournament in Somonauk, the Indians began the season with the win over the host Bobcats.
Hannah Treptow had 11 points to pace Sandwich, followed by Kayden Corneils with nine. Ivye Isenogle, Bailey Frieders and Johanna Freemon each chipped in with seven points each.
Haley McCoy led Somonauk-Leland with 22 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Sienna Deacon added six points, three steals and a pair of assists.
West Chicago 54, Earlville 14: At the IMSA Tournament, the Red Raiders fell in their season opener to the Class 4A Wildcats.
Sophomore girls basketball
Kewanee Wethersfield 43, Ottawa 32: At the St. Bede Tournament, the Corsairs were led by seven points each from Morgan Collins, Sophia Falaney and Ariley Thrush.