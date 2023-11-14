Girls basketball: Princeton Holiday Tournament update, Tuesday, Nov. 14

Here’s a look at this week’s Princeton Holiday Tournament
BLUE POOL: Princeton 1-0, Streator, Stark County 0-1
GRAY POOL: Bureau Valley 1-0, E-P, Henry 0-1
WHITE POOL: Midland 1-0, Putnam County 0-0, Mendota 0-1
*The teams are repooled after the first three nights based on standings of the original pools
Monday’s games
Midland 34, Mendota 24
Bureau Valley 46, Henry 23
Princeton 55, Stark County 30
Tuesday’s games
PC vs. Mendota, 5 p.m.
E-P vs. Henry, 6:30 p.m.
Princeton vs. Streator, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Midland vs. PC, 5 p.m.
E-P vs. Bureau Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Stark County vs. Streator, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s games
Bronze 1 vs. Bronze 3, 5 p.m.
Silver 1 vs. Silver 3, 6:30 p.m.
Gold 1 vs. Gold 3, 8 p.m.
Friday’s games
Bronze 3 vs. Bronze 2, 5 p.m.
Silver 3 vs. Silver 2, 6:30 p.m.
Gold 3 vs. Gold 2, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Bronze 2 vs. Bronze 1, 4 p.m.
Silver 2 vs. Silver 1, 5:30 p.m.
Gold 2 vs. Gold 1, 7 p.m.
F/S Tournament
BUREAU VALLEY POOL: Princeton 1-0, Bureau Valley 1-0, E-P 0-1, Mendota 0-1
PUTNAM COUNTY POOL: PC 1-0, Midland 1-0, Streator 0-1, Ottawa freshmen 0-1
Monday’s results
Princeton 27, Mendota 5
Bureau Valley 38, E-P 35
Midland 43, Streator 14
PC 10, Ottawa freshmen 8
Tuesday’s games
AT BV: Princeton vs. E-P, 5:30 p.m.; BV vs. Mendota, 7 p.m.
AT PC: Streator vs Ottawa freshmen, 5:30 p.m., PC vs. Midland, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
AT PC: Midland vs. Ottawa freshmen, 5:30 p.m.; PC vs. Streator, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s games
AT BV: E-P vs. Mendota, 5:30 p.m.; BV vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s games (at Princeton)
7TH PLACE - 4th place BV Pool vs. 4th place PC Pool, 9 a.m.
5TH PLACE - 3rd place BV Pool vs. 3rd place PC Pool, 10:30 a.m.
3RD PLACE - 2nd place BV Pool vs. 2nd place PC Pool, noon
1ST PLACE - 1st place BV Pool vs. 1st place PC Pool, 1:30 p.m.