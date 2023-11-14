November 14, 2023
Girls basketball: Princeton Holiday Tournament update, Tuesday, Nov. 14

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton defeated Stark County, 55-30, on the opening night of the Princeton Holiday Tournament.

Here’s a look at this week’s Princeton Holiday Tournament

BLUE POOL: Princeton 1-0, Streator, Stark County 0-1

GRAY POOL: Bureau Valley 1-0, E-P, Henry 0-1

WHITE POOL: Midland 1-0, Putnam County 0-0, Mendota 0-1

*The teams are repooled after the first three nights based on standings of the original pools

Monday’s games

Midland 34, Mendota 24

Bureau Valley 46, Henry 23

Princeton 55, Stark County 30

Tuesday’s games

PC vs. Mendota, 5 p.m.

E-P vs. Henry, 6:30 p.m.

Princeton vs. Streator, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Midland vs. PC, 5 p.m.

E-P vs. Bureau Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Stark County vs. Streator, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Bronze 1 vs. Bronze 3, 5 p.m.

Silver 1 vs. Silver 3, 6:30 p.m.

Gold 1 vs. Gold 3, 8 p.m.

Friday’s games

Bronze 3 vs. Bronze 2, 5 p.m.

Silver 3 vs. Silver 2, 6:30 p.m.

Gold 3 vs. Gold 2, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Bronze 2 vs. Bronze 1, 4 p.m.

Silver 2 vs. Silver 1, 5:30 p.m.

Gold 2 vs. Gold 1, 7 p.m.

F/S Tournament

BUREAU VALLEY POOL: Princeton 1-0, Bureau Valley 1-0, E-P 0-1, Mendota 0-1

PUTNAM COUNTY POOL: PC 1-0, Midland 1-0, Streator 0-1, Ottawa freshmen 0-1

Monday’s results

Princeton 27, Mendota 5

Bureau Valley 38, E-P 35

Midland 43, Streator 14

PC 10, Ottawa freshmen 8

Tuesday’s games

AT BV: Princeton vs. E-P, 5:30 p.m.; BV vs. Mendota, 7 p.m.

AT PC: Streator vs Ottawa freshmen, 5:30 p.m., PC vs. Midland, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

AT PC: Midland vs. Ottawa freshmen, 5:30 p.m.; PC vs. Streator, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s games

AT BV: E-P vs. Mendota, 5:30 p.m.; BV vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games (at Princeton)

7TH PLACE - 4th place BV Pool vs. 4th place PC Pool, 9 a.m.

5TH PLACE - 3rd place BV Pool vs. 3rd place PC Pool, 10:30 a.m.

3RD PLACE - 2nd place BV Pool vs. 2nd place PC Pool, noon

1ST PLACE - 1st place BV Pool vs. 1st place PC Pool, 1:30 p.m.