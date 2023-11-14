Girls basketball: BCR Storylines to watch for the 2023-24 season

The 2023-24 girls basketball season is under way. Here are five storylines to watch this season.

Can Princeton continue its success?

Princeton had its best two-year run (48-7) in program history, going 21-2 in 2021-22 and 27-5 in 202-23 with two conference championships. Will that success continue?

PHS graduated five senior starters, but bring back its MVP of a year ago in senior Miyah Fox, plus sophomores Keighley Davis, the co-BCR Player of the Year, and Camryn Driscoll.

The Tigresses have a new coach this year, who is their old coach. Tiffany Gonigam returns to the bench after a two-year hiatus, succeeding Darcy Kepner, whom she coached at Bureau Valley before coming to PHS.

How will St. Bede do in its return to the Tri-County?

St. Bede has returned to the Tri-County Conference after a 10-year run in the Three Rivers Conference. The Bruins return four starters from last year’s 9-21 team (3-9 TRAC East), led by BCR All-Area first-teamer Ali Bosnich.

St. Bede previously was a member of the Tri-County Conference for 16 years from 1994-95 to 2009-10. They won seven TCC championships, including its final three seasons. The Bruins also won three straight from 1998-99 to 2000-01 with another in 2005-06.

How far can Christiansen climb?

Hall senior McKenna Christiansen enters her senior season with 903 career points, ranked No. 8 in all-time scoring for the Hall girls program. She’ll move to No. 7 in her first game and possibly to No. 6 in her second. By the time the season’s out, she should pass No. 5 Jaclyn Kain (1,173) and No. 4 Jen Andes (1,265) and challenge No. 3 Hunter Galassi (1,330).

Hanah Hart (1,434) is likely out of reach at No. 2 with Kailey Klein standing all alone with 2,496 points.

Will the Storm take a step up?

The Bureau Valley Storm returns the majority of its scoring from a year ago with seniors Katie Salisbury (13.8), Kate Stoller (9.8) and Lynzie Cady (5.6) and juniors Taylor Neuhalfen (6.6) and Lesleigh Maynard (1.7) and welcome promising freshman Libby Endress. Will that experience and scoring punch translate to more wins from last year’s 15-16 campaign?

Who will be the BCR Player of the Year?

There will be several girls vying for BCR Player of the Year honors this year with the likes of Keighley Davis, Camryn Driscoll and Miyah Fox from Princeton, Ali Bosnich from St. Bede, McKenna Christiansen from Hall and Kate Salisbury from Bureau Valley the leading preseason candidates.