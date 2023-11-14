Attempted murder charge added in Spring Valley shooting

After a Spring Valley man was arrested and charged with aggravated battery of a firearm in connection with a shooting Thursday, police said further charges could come forward.

Donavan Cotton, 21, also was charged with attempted murder and will remain held in Bureau County Jail after he was denied pretrial release.

Police were called to an apartment complex at 209 E. Third St. in Spring Valley for a victim of a gunshot wound. The victim, a man in his 20s, was shot in his arm and chest. He was taken to a local hospital and then taken to a Peoria hospital.

Spring Valley Police Chief Adam Curran said of Thursday’s shooting that it was an isolated incident with no threat to the public, adding it involved a dispute between the shooter and the victim over a woman.