November 13, 2023
Serena Lions Club to hang Christmas lights, host pancake supper

Pancakes will be served at Serena-Newark basketball game

By Shaw Local News Network
While downtown Streator was full of trick or treaters for Halloween, a group of volunteers had another holiday on their mind, Christmas, as they began efforts to start installation of Light Up Streator on Saturday, Oct. 29, in City Park.

The Serena Lions Club will meet 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Serena Fire Department, 2286 U.S. 52. Upcoming events will include hanging Christmas lights in the town park and a pancake supper.

The lights in the park will be turned on Nov. 25 and will remain lit throughout the holiday season.

The pancake supper will be 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at Serena High School during the Serena-Newark basketball game. A free will donation will be accepted.

The club meets 6 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Serena Fire Department and everyone is welcome to join.