Serena Lions Club to hang Christmas lights, host pancake supper

The Serena Lions Club will meet 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Serena Fire Department, 2286 U.S. 52. Upcoming events will include hanging Christmas lights in the town park and a pancake supper.

The lights in the park will be turned on Nov. 25 and will remain lit throughout the holiday season.

The pancake supper will be 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at Serena High School during the Serena-Newark basketball game. A free will donation will be accepted.

The club meets 6 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Serena Fire Department and everyone is welcome to join.