Marseilles man charged with sexual assault stays in jail – for now

A rural Marseilles man charged with sexually assaulting a child has asked for additional time to argue for pre-trial release. Andrew D. Haines will next appear Nov. 22.

Andrew D. Haines, 39, made his first appearance Monday in La Salle County Circuit Court since being picked up Nov. 9 on a warrant charging him with five felonies led by predatory criminal sexual assault.

Illinois became a no-cash bail state in September, leaving it to prosecutors to argue case-by-case whether a defendant should be held in custody while awaiting trial. La Salle County prosecutors have opposed Haines’ release, citing the charges (the alleged victim was under 13) and potential sentencing.

Yorkville defense attorney Kristopher Piereth entered his appearance on Haines’ behalf and asked for additional time to review the newly-minted charges and to prepare a comprehensive case for pre-trial release.

Chief H. Chris Ryan Jr. agreed and set the detention hearing for the eve of Thanksgiving. By that time, a La Salle County grand jury will have convened so Haines would get trial dates then, presuming his is indicted.

Haines faces a complex sentencing range, as his counts of predatory criminal sexual assault (Class X felony: six to 60 years in prison) would be subject to back-to-back prison terms. He also is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony carrying up to seven years.

Court records updated allege multiple offenses committed against a single victim in October 2019 and again in a 30-day span from late August to late September of this year.