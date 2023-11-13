IVCC to host nursing program informational session

Candidates for Illinois Valley Community College’s nursing program are invited to attend an information session on Wednesday, Nov. 15, to learn about the admissions process and the program. The session will be held at the main campus in CTC-124.

To be considered for fall 2024 admission to the nursing program, students must apply with the college Admissions Office between Nov. 1 and March 1. Since admission into the program is competitive, students are encouraged to attend an information session and to meet with a counselor.

“We discuss the entire process of admission into the nursing program. We talk about what nursing is, requirements for admission, pre-requisites, and more,” said Sue Smith, director of Nursing. “These sessions are essential in the planning process for application to IVCC’s program. Information is presented by representatives from the Counseling Department, the Nursing Department and the Office of Admissions and Records.”

Register for the sessions and learn more about program admissions requirements at this link: https://www.ivcc.edu/admissions/nursingadmissions.php.

Two more info sessions are scheduled early next year; a virtual session 3 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2024, and an in-person session on March 7 on the main campus.