Girls basketball: Princeton reloads after graduation of five senior starters

The Princeton Tigresses graduated five senior starters from last year’s team that capped the most successful two-year run (48-7) in school history and lost their coach.
But don’t think the Tigresses are going into a panic mode any time soon.
They bring back senior Miyah Fox, who was named by her teammates as last year’s MVP, and two sophomores in Keighley Davis and Camryn Driscoll who contributed greatly as freshmen to the Three Rivers Conference East Division championship, Davis being named as the co-BCR Player of the Year.
That trio combined for 25.5 points, 8.7 steals and more than 12 rebounds a game last year with Davis chipping in 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 steals.
“We are a very young team, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have experience. That’s something that we bring back with two sophomores and a senior who made some noise in the conference last year,” said coach Tiffany Gonigam, who returns to the bench after a two-year hiatus.
Gonigam succeeds Darcy Kepner, who resigned weeks before the start of the new season. Gonigam took what proved to be a 30-second timeout in 2021 expecting the birth of her first child, Quimby, who is now 2.
“It’s been overwhelming a little bit. I’ve enjoyed every moment being back in the gym,” she said. “But boy, things change when you have kids. Your heart is still at home, but every moment I’ve been here has been enjoyable. The kids have been great. I’m excited to go out there competing as well.”
Fox said the transition back to Gonigam has been smooth.
“I had coach Gonigam and coach Bos (Abbi Bosnich) my freshmen year, so it really wasn’t hard to get back in their rhythm. And coach Kepner learned from them. It’s just the same way, just in a different perspective,” she said. “We should have fun this year. We had a very successful summer program and I think we’re going to have a successful season this year.”
Fox is ready for her time to lead.
“Last year we had a lot of good senior leaders who showed me how to be a leader on the court. I definitely have been taking on that role,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to playing with the younger classes.”
Gonigam said Fox will prove to be a good leader by example and with her play.
“We will look for a lot out of Miyah. She is a clear vocal leader here in the gym,” she said. “From what I’ve seen from last year to this year, her game has only gotten better. So she’s certainly going to lead us in other categories as well.”
Davis and Driscoll form a dynamic duo that PHS fans will enjoy for the next three years with their high-energy game.
“Keighley really had an outstanding freshman season. She was a defensive stopper and created a ton of opportunities for the team turning defense into offense. She’s showing her range and we are looking at her at being both an inside and outside threat,” Gonigam said. “Camryn is a highly intelligent player. You can really tell she is a student of the game. She’s quick and handles the ball well. She puts in a lot of work and it is evident in her shooting. She should have a great season.”
Junior guards Paige Jesse, Olivia Mattingly and Jordan VanDeventer will be looked upon as solid contributors as well as sophomores Makayla Hecht and Reese Reviglio.
“Olivia came in several varsity games last year and showed her ability to shoot the 3. She looks good driving to the basket as well and should be a dynamic player,” Gonigam said. “Paige is an offensive threat and has great composure handling the ball and is standing out on defense so far this preseason.”
Gonigam said VanDeventer is a “hustle player, always giving her best.”
Rounding out the squad are juniors Zoey Byers, Nevaeh Briddick, Bianca Gualandri and Halli Peterson and freshmen Josie Sierens and Kiyrra Morris.
“We have kids with the right mindset. The kids like to compete. They want to win. They are very motivated players,” Gonigam said. “I’m trying to get them to just enjoy the process and what gets you to those points of just achieving those goals. Just being better yourself than you were yesterday, continue improvement, constantly trying to get better. That’s what we’re trying to do.”
In addition to Gonigam, PHS has brought back retired PHS teacher/coach Eric Tinley as the F/S coach while Baylee Burklund, a former United Township player, will serve as a varsity assistant.
The Tigresses open the season at 8 p.m. tonight in their own tournament against Stark County. They are the defending champions.