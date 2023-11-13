Emma Cushing earns Ottawa High School DAR Good Citizens Award

Emma Cushing was named the 2023-2024 Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award Winner for Ottawa High School.

The DAR Good Citizens Award is voted on by the faculty and staff of Ottawa High School and is based on the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. The award is sponsored by the Illini Chapter of DAR. Emma competed in the essay competition portion of the award and will be recognized with all of the local DAR Award winners at a reception at Reddick Mansion in December.

She is the daughter of Ingrid and Michael Cushing, of Ottawa.