November 13, 2023
Emma Cushing earns Ottawa High School DAR Good Citizens Award

Award voted on by faculty, staff of Ottawa High School

By Shaw Local News Network
Emma Cushing was named the 2023-2024 Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award Winner for Ottawa High School.

Emma Cushing was named the 2023-2024 Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award Winner for Ottawa High School. (Photo provided by Jennifer Rios)

The DAR Good Citizens Award is voted on by the faculty and staff of Ottawa High School and is based on the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. The award is sponsored by the Illini Chapter of DAR. Emma competed in the essay competition portion of the award and will be recognized with all of the local DAR Award winners at a reception at Reddick Mansion in December.

She is the daughter of Ingrid and Michael Cushing, of Ottawa.