Compeer gives Putnam County EMS $3,984 for radios

Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit cooperative’s giving program, has granted 177 awards through its Emergency Response Equipment Program, including 15 collaboration grants for shared equipment across multiple departments.

Putnam County EMS received a $3,984 grant for radios.

These grants are designed to alleviate the financial burden of essential equipment for community emergency response departments serving rural America. The Emergency Response Equipment Collaboration Grant, now in its second year, underscores the importance of teamwork among volunteer fire, rescue and ambulance departments when responding to emergencies.

“We understand that rural departments often pool resources and critical life-saving equipment,” said Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist with Compeer Financial. “The spirit of collaboration is strong among emergency departments within Compeer’s territory, and we aspire to make a positive impact on more lives. First responders selflessly give their all when people are in distress, and these tools and resources will prove invaluable in crucial situations.”

In addition to these grants, Compeer Financial completed a cooperative-wide service project in partnership with Operation Gratitude as a thank you to first responders. Team members created more than 4,200 notes of thanks and paracord lanyards to show appreciation for those who serve their communities as first responders.

The 2023 Emergency Response Equipment Collaboration Grants offer up to $10,000 each and will directly impact 33 collaborating departments, involving 816 department members.