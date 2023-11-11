YSB to host informational meeting Nov. 14 about becoming a foster parent

The Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley will host an informational meeting 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, about becoming a foster parent.

Are you interested in making a positive impact on the lives of children in need? Do you have the compassion and dedication to provide a stable and loving home for those who need it most or a temporary safe space for youth in crisis? If so, YSB is inviting you to attend the meeting at 424 W. Madison St., Ottawa.

A light dinner will be served, allowing attendees to enjoy a meal and engage in meaningful conversations with experienced foster parents and experts in the field. This is an opportunity to learn about the foster care process, ask questions and explore the journey of fostering a child.

“Becoming a foster parent is not something that people decide to do on a whim” said Jami Foster-Valenzula, Foster Care Licensing Lead for Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley. “There is a process, where people learn more about the needs, opportunities, and expectations. This is a chance to explore the first steps of becoming licensed.”

The informative meeting will cover a wide range of topics, including: the foster care application process, support and resources available to foster parents, stories and experiences from current foster parents, the impact of foster care on children and families and a question-and-answer session to address your specific questions and concerns

Foster care is an immensely rewarding experience, and by attending this event, you can take the first step towards changing the life of a child in need, YSB said in a news release. Whether you’re considering foster parenting or have already begun the process, YSB said the meeting will provide invaluable insights and information.