Toluca Coal Mine wildflower meadow is progressing

The Toluca Coal Mine Association welcomed master gardeners and master naturalists to its Fall Family Festival on Oct. 1.

Participants enjoyed the day’s events and were able to learn about and identify native wildflowers in the wildflower meadow planted by master gardeners, master naturalists and local schoolchildren in the spring. This meadow was funded in part by the Know More Grow More Grant from the University of Illinois Extension, written by Master Gardener Barb Dahlbach.

During the festival, gardeners assisted youth in planting winter terrariums. These were taken home to care for over the winter months. The native seeds grown there were used and will be stratified by winter temperatures and monitored for germination and growth in the spring by these young caregivers.

Native wildflowers support many types of pollinators, and great efforts have been undertaken at the Toluca Jumbo Wildflower Meadow to establish a thriving ecosystem where all can appreciate and learn about it.

Educational signage guides visitors through the various species of native plants and their role in this ecosystem.

Local students benefit from learning about the importance of native plants and their pollinators, as well as learning their role in the conservation of the environment. Seeds gathered from this meadow also will be a part of managed seed-saving programs that will benefit the growth of pollinator-friendly plants in additional locations throughout the state.

For information about this native planting and learning how you can become an environmental steward by planting native plants, contact the master gardener/master naturalist coordinator at bettyann@illinois.edu or 309-364-2356.