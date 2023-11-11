Members of the Mendota VFW Post 4079 Veterans Memorial Squad and Mendota American Legion Post 540 fire volleys honoring those who served during Veterans Day services Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Veterans Park in Mendota. (Tom Collins)

When the end of May approaches, people will approach Harold Olsen Jr. of Arlington and thank him for his military service. He politely asks them not to thank him on Memorial Day.

Olsen was in a more receptive spirit Saturday at Mendota’s Veterans Day celebration. As he told a throng of several dozen onlookers at Veterans Park, this is the appropriate day to thank a veteran who still is around to tell his or her story.

“This is our day,” said Olsen, emcee of the yearly observance in Mendota.

Olsen is a veteran of the U.S. Army who earned a Bronze Star for combat in Vietnam. Although he completed his service unscathed – “No Purple Hearts, though” – he insists that people correctly remember the fallen on Memorial Day.

“Veterans Day is for us veterans – we recognize our brothers and sisters – and Memorial Day is for veterans that did not make it and who made the ultimate sacrifice. There’s a big difference.

“A lot of people want to thank me on Memorial Day, but that’s not what that day is all about.”

Some veterans present Saturday came to honor the deceased, as well as the living.

Ken Gehler of Mendota arrived with a plaque from the U.S. Defense Department honoring his late brother, Stanley Gehler. During a stint at Fort Hood, Texas, Gehler said his brother saved the Pentagon $6 million by proposing the consolidation of two aircraft maintenance contracts, a decision that brought kudos from then-President George H.W. Bush.

Ken Gehler also had a distinguished military career, beginning with ROTC service while a student at the University of Illinois. He served as a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War and survived some harrowing combat situations. He rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel and retired from the Army in 1981 after 20 years of service.

And, yes, he’s proud.

“I’ve saved several lives under tough conditions,” Gehler said.

While Gehler had decided early to pursue a military career, others present Saturday chose military service after coming to a personal crossroad.

Dan Baxter of Mendota served in the U.S. Navy from 1969 to 1973. Faced with the prospect of being drafted, Baxter chose to enlist and served primarily aboard a submarine in the North Atlantic.

“It was an honor to serve,” Baxter said. “And it was a good decision. The discipline and the camaraderie were great, even though I got a service disability out of it.”

Saturday’s program was more abbreviated than in most years, as the program fell outside school hours when Mendota students could participate. After introductory remarks by Olsen and an invocation by past commander Mick Hartley, the Mendota VFW Post 4079 Veterans Memorial Squad and Mendota American Legion Post 540 fired a rifle salute and played taps.

