Paperwork: Now here’s a great idea that’s worth writing home about

Circle Nov. 15, next Wednesday.

I am nudging you toward a task on that day. You don’t need to prepare much. But you might need a little time to build up some courage. Because writing is an act of bravery.

Yep, writing. Nov. 15 is “I Love to Write Day,” simply because John Riddle says it is. And that’s OK with me. (Warning: it’s a bit of a tease as you discover that every day should be a writing day.)

Riddle is an author – 34 books with traditional publishers, and a few self-published titles to help writers.

His goal is simple: “People of all ages are encouraged to write something: A poem, a letter, an essay, start a novel, finish a novel … the possibilities are endless!”

In 2002 Riddle created an author website with the mission name: https://ilovetowriteday.com. He promoted his idea to media outlets, schools, bookstores and libraries. Within days he was getting requests for interviews and more info.

“And the response from schools was absolutely overwhelming,” he said. “By the time Nov. 15 rolled around, over 11,000 schools all across the country had signed up to hold special ILTWD events and activities. Bookstores, libraries, churches, community centers and even a few malls joined in the fun. When USA Today published an interview with me on the first ILTWD, my phone didn’t stop ringing, and I lost track of how many emails I was receiving.”

Riddle is doing what many writers do. He’s celebrating the value of writing. I’ve done it many times. It fits my mission: “Make the world write.”

Riddle says: “When people become stronger writers, they become better communicators ... and everyone wins!”

True that, but there’s so much more. Because writing is personal. It’s an extension of self, of feelings inside, even if we think we’re not good at it.

“Unfortunately, many people have stopped writing, and the thought of putting words on a piece of paper (or a computer screen) can be a frightening experience,” Riddle notes, but adds, “I urge everyone to remember how important writing can be. You don’t have to set a goal of writing a novel (unless you have wanted to write one for a long time); just write something that is short, and meaningful to you.”

Perhaps you’re still wondering, why write?

I’ve read many brilliant, touching and brutally honest answers to that question. But, for now, listen to author Natalie Goldberg from her book, “Writing Down the Bones, Freeing the Writer Within.”

“I write because I am alone and move through the world alone,” she said. “No one will know what has passed through me, and even more amazing, I don’t know. ... I write because there are stories that people have forgotten to tell. ...

“I write because to form a word with your lips and tongue or thinking a thing and then dare to write it down so you can never take it back is the most powerful thing I know.

“I am trying to come alive, to find the distances in my own recesses and bring them forward and give them color and form. ... There are times when it’s only coming to the notebook that I truly do face my own life.”

She notes your response to the question can change each time you answer, but every response is true.

It comes down to the same thing, she said: “You do it because you do it.”

On the 15th ... just do it.

