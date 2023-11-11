Gamma Phi chapter presents awards to Bureau County educators

The local chapter of Gamma Phi recently awarded Supporting Early Career Educators Project awards to three educators who teach locally and had applied for resources to enhance the curriculum they teach. Winners must be first-, second- or third-year teachers.

The winners this year are Sarah Siebert from Bureau Valley High School, receiving STEM materials; Olivia Lennon from Ohio High School, who teaches business and received a visual timer; and April Roth from Bureau Valley High School.

Sarah Bergen from Bureau Valley High School also received $50 toward her special education class but was unable to attend the October meeting.

Local school principals receive notices of these grants in September of each year.

The Gamma Phi chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society is a group of female educators who promote professional and personal growth of its members and excellence in education.

For information, email Kelly Kessel at kel.jo.hoffman@gmail.com.