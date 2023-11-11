2023 All-BCR Volleyball team

FIRST TEAM

Ali Bosnich (St. Bede, Sr., MH)

The senior swinger led the Bruins in kills with 185 (2.5) and 54 blocks (0.60). She picked up First Team Tri-County All-Conference honors.

Ali Bosnich (Photo provided by St. Bede)

Taylor Coutts (Hall, Sr., S)

A Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference selection, Coutts contributed all around for the Red Devils with a team-high 49 aces (0.75) and 182 assists (3.5) along with 152 digs (2.3) and 85 kills (1.3).

Taylor Coutts (Photo provided by Hall High School)

Natasha Faber-Fox (Princeton, Sr., S)

Faber-Fox took the reigns at setter as a junior from former Player of the Year Katie Bates and ran with it, wracking up 1,000 career assists. The First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference selection served up an area-best 235 points and 541 assists (7.1). She led the Tigresses in aces (52) and was second in digs (172).

Natasha Faber-Fox

Miyah Fox (Princeton, Sr., L)

The senior libero earned First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference selection. She led the Tigresses with 303 digs (3.9) while contributing 184 points (2.4) and 32 aces (0.32).

Miyah Fox

Kate Salisbury (Bureau Valley, Sr., S)

The BCR Player of the Year capped a three-year varsity career with unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference honors. She dished out 450 assists (6.0), totaling more than 1,000 for her career. She also put up 35 blocks (0.46), 98 kills (1.3) and 23 aces (0.30).

Kate Salisbury

Emma Stabler (Bureau Valley, Sr., OH)

The senior outside hitter led all area hitters with 174 kills (3.0). She was named Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference. Stabler also contributed 206 digs (3.6) and 25 blocks (0.30).

Emma Stabler

SECOND TEAM

Aubree Acuncius (St. Bede, Sr., S)

The senior setter dished out 489 assists (6.7) and led the Bruins at the service line with 140 points (1.9) and 47 aces (0.64). She received Honorable Mention Tri-County All-Conference honors.

Aubree Acuncius (Photo provided by St. Bede)

Ellie Harp (Princeton, Jr., OH)

The junior outside hitter led the Tigresses with 170 kills (2.3) and was second in points with 197 (2.6) while contributing 25 aces (0.32). She received Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference honors.

Ellie Harp

Ella Hermes (St. Bede, Sr., L)

The Bruins senior libero had an area-high 328 digs as the back row stalwart for the Bruins in their return to the Tri-County Conference this fall.

Ella Hermes

Lesleigh Maynard (BV, Jr., L)

The junior libero had an area-best 338 digs (4.5) and led the Storm with 165 points (2.2) and 30 aces (0.40). She was named Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Lesleigh Maynard

Haylie Pellegrini (Hall, Sr., OH)

An all-around contributor, the senior outside hitter led the Red Devils with a team-high 107 kills (1.6) and 236 digs (3.6) to go with 30 aces (0.46). She was named Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Haylie Pellegrini (Photo provided by Hall High School)

Chrissy Sierens (Princeton, Sr., MH)

The senior middle hitter led the Tigresses with 28 blocks (0.36) and chipped in 115 kills (1.5). She received Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference honors.

Chrissy Sierens

HONORABLE MENTION

Mya McGlaughlin (Hall, Sr.), Evey Meyer (Hall, Sr.), Callie Michlig (BV, Sr.), Mattie Michlig (BV, Sr.), Ella Mudge (St. Bede, Sr.), Bella Pinter (St. Bede, Sr.), Kate Stoller (BV, Sr.), Cecilia Verucchi (Hall, Sr.), Nataleigh Wamhoff (LaMoille, Sr.), Amanda Wojick (St. Bede, Sr.)