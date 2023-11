Food for Thought, Streator Unlimited’s annual fundraiser, is scheduled 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at Streator Unlimited, 305 N. Sterling St.

Now in its 12th year, the event will feature a chili cookoff, raffles and tours.

Raising $25,000 in 2022, proceeds support Streator Unlimited’s services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities