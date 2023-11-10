Man arrested in Grundy County after fleeing police in Ottawa

A man who fled Ottawa police Wednesday was arrested in Grundy County.

Police were called to a report of an unconscious person in a parked vehicle 9:47 a.m. in the 1000 block of East Norris Drive. When police arrived, the vehicle took off at a rate of speed, driving recklessly, according to Ottawa police. The vehicle left Ottawa at a high rate of speed, police said.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday license plate readers located a suspected vehicle wanted for questioning in several thefts and burglaries in surrounding counties.

Monte Alexander, 44, Joliet, and Cecil Harris, 23, Park Forest, were arrested after fleeing from police at a gas station south of Interstate 80 and Route 47. Grundy County Proact, Grundy County Police and Morris Police pursued the vehicle out to Gun Club Road east of Morris.

Alexander and Harris were taken into custody without further incident, and sheriffs also recovered a small pitbull from the vehicle. They turned the pitbull over to Grundy County Animal Control without incident.

Both suspects are being held in Grundy County Jail pending a pre-trial hearing on Thursday. Alexander was wanted for failure to appear in court on two counts of retail theft, and is being held without bond. Harris is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated fleeing to elude, driving with a revoked license, and multiple traffic infractions.

Harris’ attempted murder charge, according to a release sent out by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, is for Harris driving at a Grundy County Deputy who was placing stop sticks in the road way in an attempt to bring the vehicle to a stop. The deputy avoided being struck and was not injured.

Sheriffs are contacting other agencies wishing to speak to the suspects. The vehicle was wanted by the Ottawa Police Department and Joliet Police Department on charges of aggravated fleeing to elude from earlier incidents. Charges in those jurisdictions are pending.