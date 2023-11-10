IVCC to reduce property tax rate slightly, as property values have increased almost 9% in its district

Illinois Valley Community College’s Board adopted a tentative $15 million 2023 tax levy, a 4.99% increase from the 2022 actual tax extension of $14.3 million.

The levy is based on an estimated 8.96% increase in the district’s eight-county combined property values (equalized assessed values). The levy will result in a decrease of 0.0131 cents in the tax rate. The average $100,000 home that has no change in its assessed value will realize a decrease of about $4.32 in taxes.

Adoption is expected next month. Since the increase is less than 5%, no truth-in-taxation hearing is required by statute.

In her monthly report to the Board, President Tracy Morris:

Reported the IVCC Choir was invited to participate in the IL-ACDA Two-Year College Festival on Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Geneseo High School Performing Arts Center.

Noted all of the Licensed Practical Nursing students, and 91% of the Registered Nursing students, passed their state licensure exams on the first try.

Reported math instructor Mary Black became the eighth IVCC instructor to complete the ION Master Online Teacher program.

Announced a basic-needs drive to supply Eagles Peak kept growing past its month-long collection deadline, and a total of 1,024 basic needs products have been collected to date.

In other business, the board:

Approved three Protection, Health and Safety projects costing $1.9 million. Those projects include interior lighting upgrades throughout campus, Building C mechanical room structural repairs and waterproofing, and loading dock reconstruction.

Approved an update to a policy that governs review and update of policies and procedures and updated two other policies governing chronic communicable diseases and animals on campus.

Discontinued the forensic science certificate.

Approved a change order to the lighting and security updates project not to exceed $100,000, and a change order to the lighting project in the Truck Driver Training area amounting to $10,200.

The board also learned of the following:

Appointments of Christian Carboni, welding instructor; Eric Johnson, Controller; Susan Monroe, IVCC Foundation Alumni and Donor Relations Coordinator; Laurie Polte, student services information specialist, and Karsen Gromm, marketing coordinator.

Resignations of Tina Lowande, assessment center specialist and Grace Norris, electronic resources librarian.