Girls basketball: Princeton Tournament tips off Monday

The Princeton Holiday Girls Basketball Tournament tips off Monday, bringing nine area girls teams to Prouty Gym for a week of season-opening hoops.
The host Tigresses, the defending champions, bring back their old coach, Tiffany Gonigam, after two years. PHS will be joined by Stark County and Streator in the Blue Pool.
Bureau Valley, making its last appearance in the tournament, will be joined by Erie-Prophetstown and Henry in the Gray Pool.
The White Pool is comprised by Mendota, which takes the place of St. Bede, Putnam County and Midland.
In Monday’s openers, Mendota will play Midland at 5 p.m., Bureau Valley will play Henry-Senachwine at 6:30 p.m. and Princeton will play Stark County at 8 p.m.
On Tuesday, Mendota will play PC at 5 p.m., Erie-Prophetstown will play Henry-Senachwine at 6:30 p.m. and Princeton will play Streator at 8 p.m.
In the final round of pool play Wednesday, PC will play Midland at 5 p.m., Bureau Valley will play Erie-Prophetstown at 6:30 p.m. and Streator will play Stark County at 8 p.m.
The teams will be re-pooled into Gold, Silver and Bronze brackets on Thursday for the rest of the tournament, which runs through Saturday.
There will also be a F/S tournament co-hosted by Bureau Valley and Putnam County on Monday through Thursday with the finals held at PHS on Saturday, Nov. 18. Participating teams include E-P, Mendota, Midland, Streator and the Ottawa freshmen.
St. Bede is now playing in the Fairbury Prairie Central Tournament.