Streator businesses kick off holiday shopping season

The Streator Chamber of Commerce will host three holiday shopping events, beginning with the Holiday Open House from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, and during regular business hours Saturday, Nov. 11.

Additionally, Small Business Saturday will be during regular business hours Saturday, Nov. 25.

Merry on Main is scheduled 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8.

To encourage shopping local this holiday season, the Streator Chamber is sponsoring a challenge for shoppers.

Keep your receipts from any local shopping you do from Nov. 10 to Dec. 28. This can be retail, restaurant, services, etc. but must be a Streator business.

Once you have completed your holiday shopping, bring your receipts to the chamber office at 320 E. Main St. by Jan. 8 and the chamber will tally up how many you have and which businesses you shopped at.

After all receipts are turned in, the chamber will give out two awards to Streator’s “Local Shopper of the Year” - the shopper who turns in the most receipts and to the business with the most receipts turned in by shoppers - this business will be recognized at the Chamber’s annual dinner in early 2024.