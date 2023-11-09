Rusty Halo in rural Ottawa to host Snowman Express market

The Rusty Halo Snowman Express market in rural Ottawa is scheduled Friday through Sunday.

The market featuring jewelry, artwork, season home decor and other items will be open 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The market will have more than 30 vendors showcasing gifts and holiday items.

The Rusty Halo has a 1920s inspired town, including some Model T-Fords. Music will be provided by Tailgate Confessions. The Cruisin Concessions food truck will be on site.

The Rusty Halo is located at 3277 E. 18th Road, Ottawa.