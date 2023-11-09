PCA to host 'A Midsummer Night’s Midterm' Nov. 10, 11

The students of Princeton Christian Academy High School drama team will present “A Midsummer Night’s Midterm” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11 in the PCA auditorium, located at 21890 U.S. Hwy 34.

This Shakespeare story takes the audience to Ancient Greece to for a look at young love, arranged marriages, fairyland interference and comedy.

The cast is headed by Natalie Richey and Brooke Clausen as Hermia and Helena along with Josiah Gale and Daniel Barnes as Lysander and Demetrius.

Hermia’s father is played by Jeremiah Bauer. The fairy kingdom is ruled by Queen Titania played by Ava Clausen and King Oberon played by JT Bullington, accompanied by Karlie Schultz as Puck and a host of lovely dancing fairies.

The zany acting troupe headed by Bottom (David Lunger) and Quince (Presleigh Morrissey) entertains at the Duke’s court headed by Duke Theseus (Ewen Bauer) and Queen Hyppolita (Beth Freeman) and Master of the Revels, Michael Glass.

The play commentators are a group of modern-day students played by Abi Freeman, Maegan Du Preez, Amelia Baker and Brylee Campbell.

The play is directed by Marty Kiser. The public is invited to these free performances.