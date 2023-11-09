November 08, 2023
Oglesby Elks share with veterans

Lodge members deliver 32 cases of toiletries to veterans home, take 15 veterans to lunch, buy pumpkin pies

Oglesby Elks Lodge 2360 deliver supplies to the Illinois Veterans Home at La Salle. Pictured in this photo received Nov. 8, 2023, are (from left) Jerry Bacidore, Elk Veterans Ken Ficek PER, Inner Guard, Ralph Stork, Esquire Tim Watkins and Kassandra Seaborne. (Photo provided by Ken Ficek)

Living up to the Elks motto, “Elks Care and Elks Share,” Oglesby Elks Lodge 2360 members delivered 32 cases of toiletries to the Illinois Veterans Home at La Salle.

This is part of the ongoing support of the about 90 veterans in the home. Earlier in the year, the Oglesby lodge hosted a luncheon at Camp Aramoni for 15 veterans and staff.

These projects were possible using an Elks National Foundation Freedom Grant of $1,000, plus funds from the Illinois Elks Veterans Grant and local lodge funds.

Oglesby lodge also will be supplying pumpkin pies for the veterans’ Thanksgiving feast.