Oglesby Elks share with veterans

Living up to the Elks motto, “Elks Care and Elks Share,” Oglesby Elks Lodge 2360 members delivered 32 cases of toiletries to the Illinois Veterans Home at La Salle.

This is part of the ongoing support of the about 90 veterans in the home. Earlier in the year, the Oglesby lodge hosted a luncheon at Camp Aramoni for 15 veterans and staff.

These projects were possible using an Elks National Foundation Freedom Grant of $1,000, plus funds from the Illinois Elks Veterans Grant and local lodge funds.

Oglesby lodge also will be supplying pumpkin pies for the veterans’ Thanksgiving feast.