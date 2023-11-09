Learn more about JFK on Nov. 14 in La Salle

La Salle Public Library will host actor-historian Terry Lynch as he presents, “Pierre Salinger and the 1,000 Days of Kennedy’s Camelot” at 6 p.m Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Pierre Salinger was the White House press secretary and one of the most trusted advisers of John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States. Lynch, as Salinger, covers Kennedy’s 1963 assassination but also the 1,000 days of the Kennedy administration. Learn about the close relationship Salinger had with the president and the unique perspective he had on some of the most dangerous times of the country’s recent history.

Lynch has been a professional actor performing on stage, TV, film and radio in the Chicagoland area for more than 40 years. He also has appeared regularly on the WGN Morning Show. He and his wife Laura, a certified educator, began Histories for Kids/HFK Presents more than 20 years ago as a way to bring history to life for all ages.

The library closes at 6 p.m. so participants are asked to arrive no later than 5:45 p.m.

This program is free and open to the public. The La Salle Public Library is at 305 Marquette St., La Salle, and is ADA-compliant. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341.