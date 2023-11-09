Jefferson School in Ottawa names its October 2023 Champions of the Charter

Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa named its Champions of the Charter for October.

The following students were chosen by their classroom teachers for being smart with their emotions and for making their classroom a positive learning environment for everyone: kindergartners Norah T., Grayson L., and Tucker K.; first graders Sapphire T., David P., Nathan N., and Calvin H.; second graders Hunter M., Sergio N., and Mackson H.; third graders Caleb G., Neymar M., Kaiden F., and Lucas C.; and fourth graders Baylee C., Manny B., and Logan P.

The school does not release the last names of the students.