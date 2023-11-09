9 Seneca High School seniors named Illinois State Scholars

Nine Seneca High School seniors were named Illinois State Scholars.

They are Kenneth Daggett, Chase Buis, Faith Baker, Peyton Enerson, Jolena Odum, William Milton, Carter Thomas, Kate Biros and Julia Hogan.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission selects Illinois State Scholars based on class rank and ACT/SAT scores.

The Illinois State Scholar program is an honorary recognition without any monetary award. To be named an Illinois State Scholar is an accomplishment that will be a highlight of the recipient’s academic record.