November 09, 2023
9 Seneca High School seniors named Illinois State Scholars

State scholars chosen based on class rank, ACT/SAT scores

By Shaw Local News Network
Nine Seneca High School students were named Illinois State Scholars. They are (front, from left) Kenneth Daggett, Chase Buis, Faith Baker, Peyton Enerson, (back, from left) Jolena Odum, William Milton, Carter Thomas, Kate Biros and Julia Hogan. (Photo provided by Karen Ruder)

Nine Seneca High School seniors were named Illinois State Scholars.

They are Kenneth Daggett, Chase Buis, Faith Baker, Peyton Enerson, Jolena Odum, William Milton, Carter Thomas, Kate Biros and Julia Hogan.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission selects Illinois State Scholars based on class rank and ACT/SAT scores.

The Illinois State Scholar program is an honorary recognition without any monetary award. To be named an Illinois State Scholar is an accomplishment that will be a highlight of the recipient’s academic record.