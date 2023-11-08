Kate Biros receives Seneca High School DAR Good Citizen Award

Kate Biros was recently honored with the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award for Seneca High School. She is the daughter of Tiffany and Scott Biros, of Seneca.

The Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award honors an outstanding senior who exhibits the qualities of dependability, leadership, service and patriotism. The selection was voted on by the faculty and staff.

Biros is head of the leadership officers in FFA, she is captain of the scholastic bowl team, and an officer of Teens Resisting Unhealthy Social Temptations. She is involved in Student Council, Student Advisory Council, Student Ambassadors, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honors Society, Spanish Club, Academic Challenge in Engineering and Science, Drama Club, multiple school plays and musicals, Speech Team, Math Team and FCCLA. Biros has been nominated as Rookie of the Month, Role Model of the Month and Student of the Month through her years at SHS.

Being the recipient of the DAR Good Citizen Award, Biros will complete an essay that will have the opportunity to advance through state and national levels of judging. The DAR Good Citizens program and scholarship contest is sponsored by the Illini Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.