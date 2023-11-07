Pick up a Christmas stocking at Mueller Funeral Home to fill for a veteran

Send troops and local veterans a little taste of home for the holidays.

Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa and Peru is one of hundreds of Veterans & Family Memorial Care providers across America participating in the annual Christmas Stockings for Soldiers & Veterans initiative.

From now through Dec. 1 stop into the funeral home and pick up a free Christmas stocking to take home, decorate and stuff with Christmas cheer. You will receive a list of recommended items along with the free stocking.

Mueller Funeral Home will either ship or deliver the stockings at their expense, to troops abroad and veterans in the United States in time for Christmas.

“Providing our heroes with some good tidings and holiday cheer is a great way for us to show our support and appreciation for the sacrifices they make to keep our country safe and secure” said Greg Mueller of the Mueller Funeral Homes.

Stop by the funeral home at 909 Pike St. in Peru or 800 First Ave. in Ottawa between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to pick up the Christmas stockings. In order to ensure delivery by Christmas, filled stockings should be returned to the funeral home no later than Dec. 1.