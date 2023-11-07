Peru residents will see a 3% or minimum $1.25 charge on card payments staring Nov. 7

Peru officials voted to reinstate credit and debit card processing fees during Monday night’s council meeting, as a result residents will see a 3% or $1.25 minimum when they pay bills with a credit card beginning Tuesday.

Officials discussed reinstating the fees during the Oct. 30 Finance Committee meeting, when Peru Finance Officer Tracy Mitchell said the city has paid more than $71,000 or about $6,000 a month to cover the cost of processing credit or debit cards.

During the meeting Mitchell said there are two components that go into the card fees, the software bill, the city paid $16,722 in annual fees. Then there is the card processing fee, in which the city has paid $54,526.

Mitchell said the city used to charge residents a 3% fee prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but chose no longer to charge a fee after the city shut down, so residents are no longer charged a credit card processing fee.

During the finance meeting, City Clerk Dave Bartley said the city offers a “feeless system” for residents, for example, if residents choose to use a bank draft.

Mitchell said it doesn’t matter if a resident pays with a credit or debit card, the city pays the fees.

“We are not trying to put a hardship on residents, " she said during the finance meeting. “We want to encourage them to use the bank draft.”

The motion was passed unanimously Monday with no further discussion.