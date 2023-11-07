Peru police encourage residents to use station as Internet Purchase Exchange Location

Peru residents looking to sell or purchase products online will have a new Internet Safe Exchange Location after concerns continued to rise about personal safety, said Police Chief Sarah Raymond.

Raymond said Monday the department encourages residents to utilize the police station to safely complete transactions.

“We’ve got an increase in calls for people who are buying things off the internet,” she said. “And are worrisome of maybe going to that location to pick things up or for people they don’t know to come to their house.”

Residents will be able to conduct their transactions in one of two locations at the police department at 2650 N. Peoria St.

The lobby will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to a news release. The parking lot will have two designated “Internet Purchase Exchange Locations” parking spaces on the east side of the building. The area is recorded by cameras 24 hours a day and is a short distance to an emergency phone connected to a 24-hour dispatch center.

Raymond said there will be a metal sign in front of the two parking stalls at the police station.

“The stakes are in the ground for the signs,” she said. “I already purchased them … we are hoping they are able to come in soon. So, Monday at the latest.”

The news release said the exchange zones were implemented to provide a neutral, monitored meeting place to conduct face-to-face transactions. It was done in hopes of being a deterrent to criminals looking to take advantage of an unsuspecting victim.

Alderman Mike Sapienza said he knew people who sold or bought items online and go to public places to make their exchange.

“I think this is a very good thing to do,” he said.

Alderman Bob Tieman agreed saying his business has utilized the La Salle police a couple of times to come and monitor transactions.

“This is an excellent idea,” he said. “Being able to do this at our police station, I think is an asset for not just Peru, but any community members that need it.”

Raymond said the location would be open for anyone to use and an appointment is not necessary.

“It won’t be manned by us,” she said. “The police department will be open for them to come in and while our telecommunicator will be sitting there. Wnless there is an issue none of the police will come out or do anything. It will just be a safe place for them to be able to do their transactions.”

In other news:

The council approved the Peru Board of Fire and Police Commissioners to hire a new police officer to fill the position of School Resource Officer.

The council approved a memorandum of understanding between the Peru Board of Fire and the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council Lodge 137 relating to lateral entry.

The council approved a motion to authorize the Peru Board of Fire and Police Commissioners to seek lateral entry applications for an anticipated vacancy and or future vacancies in the police department.