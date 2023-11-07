Ottawa Sunrise Rotary to collect toys, books, money at Festival of Lights parade

The Ottawa Sunrise Rotary toy and book float will return for the 34th year in the Festival of Lights Parade.

The parade is scheduled 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24.

The Ottawa Sunrise Rotary Club has collected more than 16,663 toys, 7773 books and more than $10,400 in monetary donations for the children in need.

Rotary members will be walking with the float to collect donations along the parade route. If you can’t make the parade, the float will be parked at Farm and Fleet parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov, 25, plus new this year the Sunrise Rotary will be participating 5 p.m. at Christmas on Cottage Green at Heritage Harbor.

If you are unable to attend the parade, Farm and Fleet or Heritage Harbor, the Sunrise Rotary will have additional drop-off locations at any Bill Walsh dealership, Edward Jones at 128 W. Norris Dr. or Midland States Bank at 400 E. Etna Road.

Unwrapped toys and books for children through 12 years old will be donated to the Salvation Army for distribution. Monetary donations can be made through Ottawa Sunrise Rotary in care of Sandy Robinson 3309 E 2153 Road, Ottawa, IL 61350.