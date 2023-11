The Ottawa Moose Lodge 960 donated more than 100 pounds of food and monetary donations to the Community Food Basket.

The lodge does fundraises every month for different non-profit organizations as part of its Community Giving program.

If you would like your organization to be considered as a recipient, submit a written request to Ottawa Lodge 960, P.O. Box 656, Ottawa, IL 61350. To learn more about the Moose, visit mooseintl.org.